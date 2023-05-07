Home / Education / NEET UG 2023 today, here's your 5-point to-do list for exam day

NEET UG 2023 today, here's your 5-point to-do list for exam day

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 07, 2023 11:50 AM IST

NEET 2023 will be held today. Ahead of the exam, here are five points that aspirants should know.

NEET 2023: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2023, the entrance test for admission to undergraduate medical courses, will take place today, May 7. The paper is scheduled for 2 pm to 5:20 pm across the country, except for Manipur. Follow NEET 2023 live updates.

NEET UG 2023 today, check exam day instructions(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
Ahead of the exam, here are five points that aspirants should know:

  1. Candidates must reach the exam venue following the reporting time. No candidate is allowed to enter once gates are closed. They can not leave the exam venue until the test is over.
  2. Print the NEET admit card in A4 paper and colour. Bring it along with photo ID and photographs (same as the one used in the application). Paste photograph and put your signature on places provided for it. After the exam is over, do not forget to drop it in the admit card in the box provided.
  3. Follow the NEET dress code and other guidelines mentioned on admit cards. If you wear a specific attire due to religious or other reasons, reach the exam venue ahead of reporting time to undergo frisking.
  4. Items allowed inside the NEET exam hall are: transparent water bottle, photographs, photo ID, admit card, 50 ml personal hand sanitizer and other certificates/documents, if applicable.
  5. Make sure you do not bring any prohibited item inside the exam hall as it may result in disqualification. Do not wear any metallic object. Make your own arrangements for safe-keeping of personal belongings as the exam centre may or may not have the facility.

