NEET UG Topper 2024: Tripura’s Chand Malik proves patience is the key to success, aims to study at AIIMS

Tripura's Chand Mallik never thought of seeing his name in the first All India Rank Holders' list in National Eligibility cum Entrance Tests (NEET)-UG exam, the results of which were declared on June 4, 2024. NEET UG Topper 2024: Chand Malik, who got a 99.99 percentile, drew inspiration from his father Dr Chandan Mallik, a medical officer at Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Agartala.

Mallik is one of the 67 All India Rank holders who got 99.997129 percentile.

Drawing inspiration from his father Dr Chandan Mallik, a medical officer at Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Agartala, Chand developed a love for Biology subject since his early school days.

"I want to study MBBS at All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS). I also plan to pursue PG later", he said.

Chand used to study at least seven hours every day for the NEET exam and he believed that self-study, apart from taking coaching, is very important to get success. He had only two private tutors.

"Besides taking private tuition, self-study is important. If anyone studies for 5-6 hours a day at home, it will be beneficial", said Chand.

Besides self-study, Chand advised the NEET aspirants to keep calm, especially on exam days.

"I have seen many students who could not score well in main exams even after they scored well in mock tests. It happens may be because of their panic. That's why, I kept calm and gave my best attempts", said Chand.

Of the total 2406079 candidates registered in the NEET-UG exam, 2333297 candidates had appeared, and out of them, 1316268 candidates had qualified for the exam. The exam was held on May 5 this year.