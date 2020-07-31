e-paper
NEP a major step to enhance access to quality education: Vice President

Welcoming the emphasis on a holistic, learner-centred, flexible system that seeks to transform India into a vibrant knowledge society, Naidu said it rightfully balances the rootedness and pride in India as well as acceptance of the best ideas and practices in the world of learning from across the globe.

education Updated: Jul 31, 2020 08:03 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (File)
         

NVice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday expressed happiness over the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and called it a major step forward to enhance access to quality education for children and youth.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishak’ called on the Vice President at Upa-Rashtrapati Niwas today to brief him on the NEP announced by the Government yesterday.

The minister also handed over a copy of the policy and note highlighting the salient features of NEP-2020 to the Vice President.

Welcoming the emphasis on a holistic, learner-centred, flexible system that seeks to transform India into a vibrant knowledge society, Naidu said it rightfully balances the rootedness and pride in India as well as acceptance of the best ideas and practices in the world of learning from across the globe.

He expressed happiness over the importance given to the mother tongue at the primary level in the Policy.

“Diversity and respect for the local context as well as a recognition of the importance of India’s classical languages will undoubtedly give learners a holistic world view. The focus of NEP-2020 on ethics and human and Constitutional values would go a long way in the creation of enlightened citizenship essential for deepening our democratic roots,” Naidu said.

Calling the NEP-2020’s vision as “truly global and essentially Indian”, Naidu said that it exemplifies India’s timeless quest for welcoming noble thoughts from all over the world.

The Vice President also expressed his satisfaction that the new policy reflected his conviction that there should be no imposition and no opposition to any language. (ANI)

