Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.(PTI file)
education

NEP will help coming generation create Atmanirbhar Bharat: J-K LG

Lieutenant Governor made these remarks during his visit to the Central University of Jammu at Samba, according to an official release.
ANI, Samba
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:03 AM IST

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has said that the New Education Policy (NEP) will ensure that the coming generation is given the opportunity to leave the old, fixed path and take up new and innovative challenges to create Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Lieutenant Governor made these remarks during his visit to the Central University of Jammu at Samba, according to an official release.

While addressing the gathering, the Lt Governor said: "The New Education Policy will ensure that the coming generation is given an opportunity to leave the old, fixed path and take up new and innovative challenges to create Atmanirbhar Bharat."

Mentioning the teaching fraternity, the Lt Governor said, "that teachers can freely take new initiatives to focus on job-oriented education. Teachers are nurturing the powerhouse of the nation. They should encourage students to take up new research, tread a new path of innovation which nobody has ever taken to explore."

"New generation is thinking of spending a vacation on the moon. Our teachers will have to share this dream and create a new tomorrow, a new future, and a new vision," said Lt Governor observed. He also urged the teaching fraternity to focus on the quality of education so that "we may see the likes of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam coming out of the universities".

Noting with satisfaction that students from as many as 13 States are studying in the Central University of Jammu, the Lt Governor asked the University Authorities to enrol more students for various courses, affording the opportunity to more local students and at the same time, ensuring the quality of research.

Aimed at making the UT self-sufficient, the Lt Governor called upon all stakeholders to contribute towards the development of new and Atmanirbhar Bharat Jammu Kashmir.

On emerging global trends, the Lt Governor said that there are always new challenges and opportunities in the globalized world and we are facing completely new competition today. We can be amongst the frontrunners only if we focus on producing something better than others.

Meanwhile, the Lt Governor released a handbook on Medicinal and Aromatic Plant Diversity of the Central University of Jammu authored by Dr. Pankaj Mehta and Anjali Bala.

During the Lt Governor's visit, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Central Universities of Jammu, Kashmir & Himachal Pradesh; besides an MoU was signed between the Central University of Jammu and IIT Jammu for academic exchange and collaboration, in his presence.

Foundation stones were laid for infrastructural development projects worth 33.77 crores, including 12.4 km long Trikuta Chardiwari costing 25 crores and Devika Mahila Chhatrawas (100 bedded Girls hostel) worth 8.77 crores, to be completed in 12 months and 10 months, respectively. Whereas, Prabandhan Vidyapeeth (Prefabricated Bhavan) costing 32 lakhs was inaugurated.

