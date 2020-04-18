e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Netflix releases 10 educational documentaries on YouTube for free

Netflix releases 10 educational documentaries on YouTube for free

Documentary films and series available includes 13th, Babies, Chasing Coral, Knock Down the House and Our Planet.

education Updated: Apr 18, 2020 18:42 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Representational image.
Representational image. (Pixabay)
         

Netflix has released 10 of its educational documentaries for free on its Netflix US YouTube channel, to give teachers content to screen for their virtual classrooms.

Documentary films and series available includes 13th, Babies, Chasing Coral, Knock Down the House and Our Planet.

The other content offered is episodes from the series Abstract and Explained, as well as the shorts Period End of Sentence, The White Helmets and Zion.

“For many years, Netflix has allowed teachers to screen documentaries in their classrooms. However, this isn’t possible with schools closed,” the company said in a blog post.

“So at their request, we have made a selection of our documentary features and series available on the Netflix US YouTube channel,” the company added.

The documentaries are available in English, but subtitles in more than a dozen languages should be available later this week.

Netflix is also making educational resources, including study guides and Q&amp;As, available for each documentary.

The documentaries are free for anyone to stream, unlike the documentaries found on its streaming platform, which requires a monthly subscription.

tags
top news
3 jawans killed in attack on CRPF in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore
3 jawans killed in attack on CRPF in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore
Govt tweaks FDI rules to guard domestic firms. Thank you, tweets Rahul Gandhi
Govt tweaks FDI rules to guard domestic firms. Thank you, tweets Rahul Gandhi
Rain, strong winds lash parts of Delhi, Noida
Rain, strong winds lash parts of Delhi, Noida
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi increases to 76
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi increases to 76
Hasmukh review: Vir Das kills a promising idea
Hasmukh review: Vir Das kills a promising idea
Can’t see his aggression in modern game: Inzamam names iconic batsman
Can’t see his aggression in modern game: Inzamam names iconic batsman
Lockdown 2.0 cuts India’s fuel demand to 50% in first half of April
Lockdown 2.0 cuts India’s fuel demand to 50% in first half of April
Covid in MP: Health Incharge on high death rates, 95 colleagues ill
Covid in MP: Health Incharge on high death rates, 95 colleagues ill
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News