10,000 dual desks to be procured for schools from Tihar Jail Factory: CM Rekha Gupta

The Delhi Government Cabinet has approved a proposal to procure 10,000 dual desks from the Tihar Central Jail Factory to address the shortage of furniture in the capital's government schools. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that this move will not only improve the learning environment in schools but also create employment and rehabilitation opportunities for inmates lodged in the prison.

Sharing details of the Cabinet decision, the Chief Minister said that this procurement aligns with the instructions issued by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs during the third National Chief Secretaries' Conference, which emphasised the rehabilitation of inmates and their engagement in productive activities.

She added that all dual desks will be supplied at the proposed rates, inclusive of GST. The total estimated cost for 10,000 desks has been fixed at Rs. 8 crores 95 lakh 40 thousand, which includes transportation and other ancillary expenses. The Education Department has already earmarked Rs. 20 crores in the 2025-26 budget for the purchase of furniture and other essential items.

The Chief Minister further clarified that this initiative fulfils the objective of rehabilitation, reform, and reintegration of inmates into society. The quality of desks manufactured by Tihar Jail is comparable to the furniture used by the Public Works Department (PWD) and is estimated to be approximately 25 per cent more economical than market prices.

According to CM Rekha Gupta, this decision will enhance educational facilities for students while simultaneously providing a robust avenue for skill development and employment for inmates. The initiative is expected to strengthen both the education system and social reform efforts.

According to Education Minister Ashish Sood, the Delhi Government currently operates a total of 1,086 government schools across the capital. In recent years, student enrolment has risen steadily, along with the construction of new classrooms.

This has resulted in a shortage of dual desks. To determine the actual requirement, a special survey campaign was conducted in April, during which reports were collected from school principals, district deputy directors, and regional directors.

Following this exercise, a requirement for 23,321 dual desks was identified across 127 schools. In addition, further requests were received from other schools, bringing the total demand to nearly 25,000 desks. To meet this requirement in phases, it has been decided to procure 10,000 desks in the first phase. The process of procuring desks will continue.