229 hostel students of a public school in Maharashtra test coronavirus positive
A total of 229 students of a public school hostel in Maharashtra's Washim district have tested coronavirus positive, an official said on Thursday.
Four school staffers have also tested positive, the official said, adding the area has been declared a containment zone.
Altogether 327 students from various districts in Vidarbha region reside at the hostel of the Bhavna Public School.
Earlier this week, 39 students and five employees of a hostel in Latur district of Marathwada had tested positive.
Risod tehsildar Ajit Shelar told PTI that the students had joined the Washim hostel on February 14.
Twenty one students tested positive in the first few days after which RT-PCR tests of all the 327 students were conducted, he said.
Maharashtra on Wednesday witnessed a significant rise in coronavirus cases, with more than 8,000 new infections coming to light in a single day after a gap of over four months, health officials said.
The state reported 8,807 cases on Wednesday, taking its total infection count to 21,21,119. It had reported 8,142 cases on October 21 last year, after which the numbers had declined.
With 80 deaths reported on Wednesday, the state's fatality count rose to 51,937, the official said.
- The Allahabad University (AU) will conduct its annual examinations for undergraduate students enrolled in the university and the constituent colleges for the academic session 2020-21 in the online mode from April 15.
IIT-B students who discovered closest asteroid to earth recognised by ASI
- Three students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, who had last year discovered the closest asteroid to have crossed the earth without touching it, have been recognised by the Astronomical Society of India (ASI).
Hold upcoming summer exams in online mode only, student groups request MU VC
- Many of our fellow students are still in their respective hometowns and it will be difficult for them to travel back to Mumbai for physical exams," said Mandar Shirke, a student representative from Sindhudurg district.
