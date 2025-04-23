52nd Annual National Progressive Schools Conference on April 25, 26, check details

The 52nd Annual National Progressive Schools Conference (NPSC) will be held on the 25th and 26th of April. Established in 1973, the NPSC is a 51-year-old association that brings together senior secondary schools from across the country. 52nd Annual National Progressive Schools Conference on April 25, 26

Today, it includes 250 leading private schools under its umbrella, all affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The conference will be inaugurated with a welcome address by Ms. Asha Prabhakar, Chairperson of NPSC and Principal of Bal Bharati Public School, Noida. This will be followed by an address by the Chief Guest, Padmashree Shobhana Bharatiya, Chairperson and Editorial Director of HD Media and former Member of the Rajya Sabha.

An inaugural address will be delivered by Professor Edward Vickers, Professor of Comparative Education and UNESCO Chair on Education for Peace, Social Justice and Global Citizenship at Kyushu University. The conference will also feature a keynote address by Ambassador Shashi Uban Tripathi, an annual report presentation by Ms. Mallika Praman, Secretary of NPSC, and will conclude the inaugural ceremony with a vote of thanks by Ms. Richa Sharma Agnihotri, Vice Chairperson of NPSC and Principal of Sanskriti School, Chanakya Puri.

Over the span of two days, eight sessions will be conducted, each focusing on different aspects of conflict resolution and peacebuilding in educational settings.

Session 1 will explore conflict in schools, delving into its causes, cultural influences, and the role of leadership.

Session 2 will address the idea of peaceful schools contributing to a prosperous nation, emphasizing the alignment of co-curricular activities and teacher training with peace education.

Session 3 will focus on effective communication for conflict resolution, progressing from active listening to deep listening.

Session 4 will feature a special address by Mr. Sudhanshu Trivedi, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha.

Session 5 will examine conflicts in the cyber sphere, highlighting the intersection of technology and peacebuilding.

Session 6, titled Voices from the BARD, will explore memory, meaning, and metaphor.

Session 7 will present student-teacher perspectives and collaborative solutions for classroom conflicts.

Finally, Session 8 will move beyond discord with a cultural celebration of unity and cooperation.

The event will conclude with a valedictory session featuring a keynote address by Ms. Bansuri Swaraj, Member of the Parliament.