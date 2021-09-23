Ahead of REET 2021, Rajasthan govt approves proposals to stop cheating

Ahead of REET, in a review meeting held on Thursday, the Rajasthan state government has agreed to take strict actions against those government officials who are found to be associated with malpractices in the exam. The government has also decided to cancel the recognition of the private employees or institutes which are found to be associated with wrongdoings in the exam.

The Rajasthan eligibility examination for teachers (REET) will be held on September 26.

In a tweet, originally in Hindi, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has said, “the state government has made special preparations for the successful conduct of REET, the biggest competitive exam ever with 16 lakh candidates. Report any illegal activity in relation to the paper to the police. Strict action will be taken against those conspiring in context of REET and spreading rumors about paper leak during exam.”

One of the biggest competitive exams in the state, REET, witnessed overwhelming registrations this year. More than 16 lakh registrations have been made for the exam.

To facilitate easy movement of candidates, the state government has allowed free travel in roadways as well as private buses for students appearing in REET.