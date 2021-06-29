AKTU releases schedule for the term-end exams, except final year semester

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has released the proposed schedule for the term-end examinations, except final year semester. The exams to be held in online mode will be of objective type, an AKTU official said.

"This time all the exams will be held in online mode. Students may appear in the examination from place of their convenience be it from their home, cyber cafe or institute campus. Students may use any devices like laptop, smartphone and desktop computer to write the examination," said controller of exams, AKTU, Prof Anurag Tripathi.

Tripathi said that the term-end exams of first, second and third-year students would start from August 3 and will end by the first week of September. Except final year, the timetable of all other semester examinations has been issued today, he said.

He said that students can visit the website of the university www.aktu.ac.in and get complete information about the examination schedule.

AKTU students, however, are not happy with the examinations being conducted as many of the colleges have not completed their syllabus. They said colleges are running online classes irrespective of the fact whether students are able to grasp whatever is being taught to them, besides online classes that often face glitches like poor connectivity leads to audio loss.

The students want the university to first complete the syllabus and then conduct exams. Many students are against online examinations, but the university has decided to go ahead with online examinations as mandated by the UP technical education department in its order.

