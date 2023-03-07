Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham to offer 20% scholarship to women learners

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has announced to offer 20 percent scholarship to women learners for its various online programs. The scholarship will be provided to the female candidates who will enroll themselves at any of the online programs at Amrita AHEAD.

As per a press release issued by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, the last date to apply for this scholarship is till March 31, 2023. This initiative will provide opportunities for women learners across India to continue their education with Amrita AHEAD’s 100% online UGC-entitled programs and enhance their career prospects.

The 20% scholarship will be offered to the students on their first semester fees. Candidates can apply online through the official site of Amrita AHEAD at amrita.edu/ahead.

The online degree programs offered under Amrita Varsity’s AHEAD initiative are offered in collaboration with various industry personals, national and international faculty. The courses are designed to offer an all-rounded, personalized learning experience that caters to individual career growth pathways while integrating Amrita's philosophy of 'Education for Life and Education for Living', read the official press statement.