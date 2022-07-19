Applying for Agnipath recruitment after Class 10? Here's good news for you

The government is planning to provide Class 12 pass certificates to candidates who join the Armed Forces through Agnipath scheme after completing education till Class 10.

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has initiated a special, customised course for Agniveers, which will enable them to get a Class 12 degree at the end of their 4-year service tenure, the Union Government said on Monday.

“As per Agnipath scheme, a system would be put in place to give Agniveers who have been enrolled after qualifying class ‘X’, a certificate for 10+2 (equivalent) on completion of their 4 year period,” Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi told the Lok Sabha on Monday in response to a question by Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee.

“To support this initiative, the Department of School Education and Literacy, through its autonomous institution, the National Institute of Open Schooling, has initiated a special programme in consultation with the Defence Authorities to enable those Agniveers who are 10th pass to further their education and obtain a 12th pass certificate by developing general and customized courses and relevant assessment,” Devi added.

Agnipath is centre's new recruitment scheme for the Tri-services where eligible candidates can apply for jobs in the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy for a period of 4 years, with provision of permanent employment for some.