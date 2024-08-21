Bharat Bandh receives mixed response, few schools shut in Jharkhand and Rajasthan

A day-long ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by the National Confederation of Dalit and Adivasi Organisations (NACDAOR) has received mixed responses from states across the nation. Bharat Bandh news Live Updates Shops and schools in some districts in Rajasthan were closed.

The bandh was called to protest against the Supreme Court's recent verdict on the sub-categorisation of quotas for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) groups, and the controversy over lateral entry for central civil services.

According to PTI, Shops and schools in some districts in Rajasthan were closed. Mobile internet services are suspended in Bharatpur due to the bandh call. In some areas, people faced inconvenience as fewer buses were available.

According to the officials, district collectors in Jaipur, Dausa, Sawai Madhopur, Bharatpur, Alwar, Sikar, Bhilwara, Deeg, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bikaner, Tonk, Neem Ka Thana, Kota, Sriganganagar, and Chittorgarh have directed the administration to shut the schools and the coaching centres.

In Jharkhand, several public buses stayed off the roads and schools remained closed. Several schools remained shut in Ranchi and most parts of the state, while several long-route public buses were seen parked at bus stands.

News agencies reported that no impact was felt in Assam due to the bandh call. Police officials in Odisha said government offices, banks, business establishments and educational institutions are functioning normally.

Meanwhile, recruitment exams were underway for the post of constables in Bihar Police, Bihar Special Armed Police and other units in several districts across the state. The state government had earlier instructed police to ensure the smooth transportation of aspirants to the test centres.

On August 1, 2024, a seven-judge bench of Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, ruled by a 6:1 majority that further sub-classification of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes by states can be permitted to ensure quota for more backward castes within these groups.

(With inputs from agencies)