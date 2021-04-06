CBSE signs MoU with AICTE to enhance skills of teachers, students

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to train and enhance the skills of teachers and students of the CBSE affiliated schools.

"The collaboration of CBSE and AICTE will go a long way in students facilitation who will now be aware about the emerging areas in technology and get timely and appropriate guidance," CBSE chairman Manoj Ahuja said.

According to AICTE chairman Anil D Sahasrabuddhe, "The digital learning platforms of the AICTE are expected to reshape the way in which students learned so far."

As part of the programme, the CBSE and the AICTE will launch programmes for training of CBSE schoolteachers on AICTE Training and Learning Academy (ATAL), National Education Alliance for Technology (NEAT), among other initiatives.

"This initiative will elevate the Indian education sector to new heights," said AICTE member secretary Rajeev Kumar.

Webinars and social media campaigns at national and regional levels will also be organised to encourage students.