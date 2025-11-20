Central Board of Secondary Education will close the registration process for CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 on November 20. Girl students who want to apply for the scholarship scheme can find the direct link to apply through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 registration ends today at cbse.gov.in, direct link to apply here (HT file)

The last date for submission of online application and verification of application by the schools for fresh application and renewal of CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship X awarded in 2024 is November 20.

Eligibility Criteria 1. The scholarships is provided to meritorious single girl students, who are the only child of their parents, and have passed the CBSE Class 10 Examination with 70% or more marks and are continuing their further school education of Class 11 and 12 in CBSE affiliated schools, whose tuition fee is not more than Rs. 2,500, p.m.

2. The scholarship will be awarded to Indian Nationals only.

3. The student must continue her school studies in Class 10 and 12 in schools affiliated with CBSE.

4. Students who have passed CBSE Class 10 Examination in 2025 will be considered.

5. Students with gross parental/family income up to Rs. 8 lakh per annum are eligible for scholarship under the scheme.

Direct link to apply CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025: How to apply To apply for the Single Girl Child Scholarship, candidates can follow the steps outlined below.

a. Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

b. On the home page, click on the scholarship tab.

c. Click on the link to apply for Single Girl Child Scholarship - 2025

d. Enter credentials (Roll Number and Date of Birth), and submit.

e. Fill in the application form and upload necessary documents.

f. Submit the application form.

g. Download the confirmation page.

h. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE