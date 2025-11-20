CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 registration ends today at cbse.gov.in, direct link to apply here

Central Board of Secondary Education will close the registration process for CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 on November 20. Girl students who want to apply for the scholarship scheme can find the direct link to apply through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
The last date for submission of online application and verification of application by the schools for fresh application and renewal of CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship X awarded in 2024 is November 20.
Eligibility Criteria
1. The scholarships is provided to meritorious single girl students, who are the only child of their parents, and have passed the CBSE Class 10 Examination with 70% or more marks and are continuing their further school education of Class 11 and 12 in CBSE affiliated schools, whose tuition fee is not more than Rs. 2,500, p.m.
2. The scholarship will be awarded to Indian Nationals only.
3. The student must continue her school studies in Class 10 and 12 in schools affiliated with CBSE.
4. Students who have passed CBSE Class 10 Examination in 2025 will be considered.
5. Students with gross parental/family income up to Rs. 8 lakh per annum are eligible for scholarship under the scheme.