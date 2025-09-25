"Decided to establish SIT, will take firm action": Uttarakhand CM on SSSC paper leak

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be formed to probe the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) exam question paper leak case, adding that firm action will be taken based on the investigation. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be formed to probe the Uttarakhand SSSC exam question paper leak case. (File)

He said state's strict anti-cheating law has helped complete exams smoothly while over 100 cheating mafias have been arrested.

"We enacted the strictest anti-cheating law to punish the cheating mafia in our state. As a result, in four years, all exams were successfully completed, and 25,000 candidates secured government jobs... In 2022-23, we implemented the anti-cheating Law, and since then, we have worked to imprison over 100 cheating mafias... However, some people are trying to push the future of our youth into darkness... Everyone has seen how a cheating complaint at one location quickly led to chaos," Dhami said at the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Excellence Awards ceremony.

"If the exam question paper was leaked before the exam and someone had access to it, it was their duty to inform the police or authorities. Instead of doing so, they chose to discuss the issue on social media, revealing their real intention, which is to tarnish the reputation of the exam system. This incident was an attempt to discredit the process, rather than an actual paper leak... We have decided to establish the SIT. Based on the SIT investigation, we will take firm action. I want to clarify that our government will arrest and punish all cheating mafia members in the state...," Dhami added.

Uttarakhand Police has arrested Khalid Malik, the main accused in the UKSSSC exam question paper leak case. Police have also arrested his sister.