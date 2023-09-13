News / Education / News / Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates 'School of Eminence' in Punjab

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates 'School of Eminence' in Punjab

PTI |
Sep 13, 2023 05:28 PM IST

Delhi CM Kejriwal inaugurates 'School of Eminence' in Amritsar, Punjab with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann; aims to provide quality education.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated a 'School of Eminence' in Punjab's Amritsar on Wednesday. Kejriwal was joined by his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during the inauguration of 'School of Eminence', in Amritsar on Wednesday,(PTI)
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during the inauguration of 'School of Eminence', in Amritsar on Wednesday,(PTI)

This will be the first 'School of Eminence' in Punjab and will play a key role in providing quality education to the children of the state, an official statement said, adding more such schools will be opened in the state soon.

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said the schools will be a harbinger of a bright future for the students.

He said the AAP had promised to the people of Punjab that government schools would be no less than the private ones.

"We had given a guarantee that government schools will be made the best. These 'Schools of Eminence' will bring revolution in education," Bains said.

The 'School of Eminence' has smart classrooms, modern infrastructure and labs, and playgrounds having facilities for various sports, the statement said.

The AAP government plans to have 116 such schools across Punjab and develop them as centres of excellence for the students of Classes 9 to 12.

Kejriwal, who is on a three-day visit to Punjab, will address a public gathering in Amritsar later in the day along with Mann.

Kejriwal and Mann will also hold meetings with entrepreneurs in Amritsar and Jalandhar on Thursday during which issues being faced by them, including policy-related matters, will be discussed.

Get latest news onEducationalong with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out