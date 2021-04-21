Delhi govt discontinues services of guest teachers during summer vacation

The Delhi government has directed its schools to discontinue the services of guest teachers during summer vacation which was recently preponed in view of rising Covid-19 cases, according to the Directorate of Education.

There are over 20,000 guest teachers engaged in government and government-aided schools in the national capital.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) had on Monday advanced the summer vacation in view of the deteriorating COVID-19 situation. The vacation, which was scheduled from May 11 to June 30, has now been rescheduled from April 20 to June 9.

The government has also ordered suspension of all online and semi-online teaching and learning activities during the vacation.

"All heads of schools are directed to discontinue the services of all the guest teachers engaged in their school from April 20. However, during vacation period, principals are authorised to call guest teachers as per requirement for any school related work (academic, admission, examination) maintaining COVID appropriate behaviour and following SOPs issued by competent authorities," the DoE said in an order.

"The guest teachers who shall be called during the summer vacation shall be paid as per norms, rest all guest teachers shall be paid up to April 19," it said.

The move, however, was condemned as an "inhumane act during unfortunate time" by the All India Guest Teachers Association.

"The discontinuation of the services of guest teachers a BIG INHUMAN act at the time of COVID-19 crisis. @ArvindKejriwal @msisodia. Kindly continue their services & u may use this work force 4 #COVID19 awareness/support. They r better than ur self-defense volunteers," the association tweeted.