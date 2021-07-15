Home / Education / News / Delhi govt school will not deny admissions due to lack of TC, says Sisodia
Delhi govt school will not deny admissions due to lack of TC, says Sisodia

Students seeking admission to Delhi government schools from private schools will not be denied admission due to unavailability of Transfer Certificate (TC), Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 04:59 PM IST

"Many parents have approached me that they want to shift their children to Delhi government schools from private schools due to multiple reasons but they do not have a TC from the current school.

"It has been decided that no such student will be denied admission due to unavailability of TC," Sisodia said at an online press conference.

