Delhi govt schools top India School Ranking, Kejriwal lauds education team

Published on Oct 12, 2022 02:59 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday congratulated the education team and said two government schools in the national capital have topped the ranking for state government day schools in the country.

PTI | , New Delhi

Kejriwal in a tweet said, "Proud of my Team Education. Once again, Delhi Govt schools top the Education World School Rankings, with the best state govt school in India."

The government-run Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Sector 10, Dwarka secured the first rank and Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Yamuna Vihar came second in the ranking released by Education World (EW), a portal for educators, teachers and parents which comes out with rankings for schools every year.

Five schools in the top 10 are from Delhi, he said.

Congratulating the Education team of the Delhi government, he termed the "achievement" an "amazing feat".

delhi school education news
delhi school education news

Wednesday, October 12, 2022
