Delhi govt to upgrade ITIs through industry partners; Dheerpur ITI chosen under PM-SETU

New Delhi, The Delhi government has started the process of upgrading its Industrial Training Institutes , seeking to engage industry partners under the PM-SETU scheme, officials said.

The Department of Training and Technical Education of the Delhi government is the implementing body of the Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs scheme's hub and spoke model for the transformation of the ITIs in the city.

The Dheerpur-ITI cluster comprising Dheerpur-ITI and four constituent spoke ITIs at Jail Road, Narela, Sirifort and Jaffarpur has been chosen for the implementation of the PM-SETU scheme in Delhi, the officials said.

In such a cluster, the hub ITI might specialise in high-end advanced manufacturing trades, while the spoke ITIs provide foundational courses feeding into the hub. A cluster special purpose vehicle led by an industry partner would upgrade the infrastructure across all five ITIs, introduce the latest course like artificial intelligence, robotics and renewable energy among others, the officials said.

The government has issued an expression of interest to engage industry partners for the implementation of the scheme, the officials said.

Under the scheme, the SPV will be an industry-led, not-for-profit entity to jointly invest, manage and govern the development and operation of the ITI clusters.

Its governance model stipulates a 51 per cent share of the industry partner, with the central and state governments holding the remaining shares.

The Delhi government has planned to spend ₹170 crore to modernise its 15 ITIs under the 'Hub and Spoke' model, with focus on artificial intelligence, robotics and electric mobility, Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa had said earlier.

According to the plan, the SPVs will pool contributions from the Centre, the Delhi government and industry partners, ensuring a transparent and milestone-linked fund release. Smart classrooms, simulation labs and blended-learning content will be introduced alongside mandatory internships and apprenticeship-enabled diploma pathways at the ITIs, the officials said.

The scheme envisages transforming the ITIs into aspirational institutes that are "Government-owned, Industry-managed", delivering demand-driven training and measurable employment outcomes, said the expression of interest document.

The key features of the scheme include industrial infrastructure support through modern labs, workshops and digital tools, enhanced soft infrastructure like hostels and faculty development and industry-aligned curricula, it added.

