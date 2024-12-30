Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi HC seeks Central Sanskrit University's response over re-designation of librarians

ANI | , New Delhi
Dec 30, 2024 05:19 PM IST

The petitioners have challenged the re-designation of their positions and the subsequent denial of rightful pay scales and professional status.

The Delhi High Court has sought the responses of the Central Sanskrit University (CSU), formerly known as Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan, and others on a plea filed by a group of Assistant Librarians.

They contend that the decision not only undermines their professional standing but also violates the University Grants Commission (UGC) norms. (Representative Photo)
They contend that the decision not only undermines their professional standing but also violates the University Grants Commission (UGC) norms. (Representative Photo)

The petitioners, who were appointed as Assistant Librarians (Group B) in 2009 and 2011, have challenged the re-designation of their positions and the subsequent denial of rightful pay scales and professional status.

The petitioners claimed that they had fulfilled all required educational and professional qualifications and that in 2018, their posts were unjustly changed from "Assistant Librarians" to "Professional Assistants" under the university's revised bye-laws.

This decision was reversed in 2024, when the university issued an Office Memorandum on November 20, restoring their positions to "Assistant Librarian (non-teaching)" at Pay Level 6, which was the same level they were appointed at 13-15 years ago, plea stated.

Also Read: HT Year Ender 2024: Significant student protests that shook the education sector

The petitioners through Advocates Abhishek Singh and Bhaskar Joshi stated that the restoration of their posts at the same pay level--despite years of service and higher responsibilities--was an arbitrary decision by the Executive Council of CSU.

They contend that the decision not only undermines their professional standing but also violates the University Grants Commission (UGC) norms. The petition highlights that this re-designation did not align with any established UGC guidelines, nor was there a position of "Assistant Librarian" (Non Teaching ) at the university.

The petitioners also assert that the retroactive application of recruitment rules and the denial of appropriate pay scales have adversely affected their professional careers and entitlements. They seek the restoration of their status as "Assistant Librarians (Group A)" under UGC norms at Pay Level 10, along with all consequential benefits, including arrears from the date of their eligibility.

Also Read: AI in 2025: What to expect and how will it reshape the world

The petitioners further demand that the university implement recruitment and service rules in a transparent and fair manner, ensuring full compliance with UGC regulations.

Central Sanskrit University is the largest and only multi-campus language university in the world, dedicated to the promotion of Sanskrit education and culture. It serves as the nodal agency for implementing Sanskrit-related policies and schemes of the Government of India.

The university operates under the supervision of the Ministry of Education, with the President of India serving as its Visitor and the Union Minister of Education acting as its Chancellor.

Also Read: BPSC Protests: Pappu Yadav says Bihar Governor spoke with commission's chairman, called him for discussion

Get latest news onEducation,...
See more
Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On