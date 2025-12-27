Delhi school teachers to undergo fresh round of online training

New Delhi, Teachers at government and private schools in Delhi will undergo a fresh round of structured online training as the government has reopened multiple professional development courses for the current academic year.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training has announced the rerunning of NISHTHA courses along with General Continuous Professional Development and nano courses for teachers, school heads and teacher educators across government, aided, unaided and private schools.

Under the NISHTHA programme, courses will be offered on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy and Early Childhood Care and Education in English, Hindi and Urdu, with a focus on improving classroom practices at the foundational stage in line with the National Education Policy, it stated.

According to SCERT, General CPD courses will cover a wide range of contemporary themes, including cyber hygiene, social media safety, cyber crime, digital wellness, inclusive education, instructional design for techno-pedagogy integration, media literacy, financial safety, data privacy and protection, environmental hazards such as e-waste, action research and the use of open educational resources.

Nano courses on cyberspace safety and related areas will also be available, it said.

Teachers can enrol in the courses through the DIKSHA portal, where all modules are available in digital format, the board said.

The platform provides video lessons, text-based learning material and assessments, allowing participants to complete the courses at their own pace within the prescribed timeline, it stated.

Enrolment for all courses will remain open till March 10, 2026, while the courses must be completed by March 15, 2026, the SCERT said.

The council has advised teachers and school heads to adhere to the schedule, noting that course links will expire after the deadline.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening professional capacity among educators and ensuring wider access to updated pedagogical and digital skills across Delhi's school system, it added.

