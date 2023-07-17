Home / Education / News / Delhi University notifies dates for exams postponed due to flood-like situation

Delhi University notifies dates for exams postponed due to flood-like situation

PTI |
Jul 17, 2023 07:36 PM IST

Delhi University has notified the dates of exams that were postponed in the wake of a flood-like situation in the national capital.

Delhi University notifies dates for exams postponed due to flood-like situation(Amal KS/HT file photo)
The notification for rescheduled second-year examination for regular, School of Open Learning and Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board students was issued on Monday.

The theory exams scheduled for July 17, 18 and 19 will now be conducted on July 26, August 1 and August 2. The practical exams which were supposed to be conducted on July 14, 15, and 16 will now be conducted on August 3, 4 and 5.

The water level of the Yamuna, which breached the previous record of 207.49 metres last week and crossed 208 metres on July 12, was still flowing above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

The Yamuna water level in Delhi at 12 noon rose to 205.80 metres from 205.58 metres at 9 am. The water level was 205.52 metres on Sunday night.

