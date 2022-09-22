Delhi University to conduct placement drive on Sept 24, register till tomorrow

Delhi University will conduct placement drive on September 24 for students. The registration for candidates will close tomorrow, September 23, 2022. Candidates can apply for the placement drive through the official site of DU at du.ac.in.

The Delhi University Computer Centre and ICT Academy has signed MoU for various Skill Development courses and Placement Activities for DU Students. The interview will be conducted at Conference Centre, North Campus, University of Delhi, Delhi -110007.

The companies to take part in the placement drive includes- Maxicus, Convergence, Quess Corp Ltd, Randstad India Pvt Ltd, Team Lease and Tie Agents.

Candidates who want to apply or register for the placement drive can do it through the official site of DU by following these simple steps given below.

How to apply for placement drive

Visit the official site of DU at du.ac.in.

On the News section candidates will get the placement drive notice.

Click on it and a new page will open.

The registration link will be opened and candidates will have to enter the necessary details.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of Delhi University.

Placement Drive for DU Students :

Under the MoU between ICT Academy and DUCC, University of Delhi, a Placement Drive is scheduled to be held on September 24th, 2022.

