Delhi’s education department to hold key meeting on February 1, discuss on modalities of 2024-25 academic session

The Delhi Additional Directorate of Education will be chairing a meeting on February 1 to discuss the modalities of the admission process for the 2024-25 academic session, officials said on Wednesday. Delhi Additional Directorate of Education to chair key meeting to discuss he modalities of the admission process for the 2024-25 academic session. (Representational image)(Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times)

The meeting will also be attended by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's education director and all deputy directors of education.

To make the process hassle-free and facilitate the parents, the admission procedure for the upcoming academic session will be reviewed, according to a Directorate of Education circular.

"A meeting under the chairpersonship of the Additional Directorate of Education will be convened at 11 am on February 1 at New Conference Hall, Directorate of Education, Old Secretariat Delhi, to discuss the modalities regarding plan admissions," the circular stated.