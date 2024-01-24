Delhi’s education department to hold key meeting on February 1, discuss on modalities of 2024-25 academic session
The meeting will review the admission procedure for the upcoming academic session to make the process hassle-free, a Directorate of Education circular said.
The Delhi Additional Directorate of Education will be chairing a meeting on February 1 to discuss the modalities of the admission process for the 2024-25 academic session, officials said on Wednesday.
The meeting will also be attended by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's education director and all deputy directors of education.
To make the process hassle-free and facilitate the parents, the admission procedure for the upcoming academic session will be reviewed, according to a Directorate of Education circular.
"A meeting under the chairpersonship of the Additional Directorate of Education will be convened at 11 am on February 1 at New Conference Hall, Directorate of Education, Old Secretariat Delhi, to discuss the modalities regarding plan admissions," the circular stated.