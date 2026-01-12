Design curriculum that inspires innovation, cutting-edge research: J&K L-G to Rajouri varsity

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday called upon the Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University in Rajouri to design a curriculum that foster innovation and promote cutting-edge research with a focus on nation-building.

Chairing the ninth meeting of the executive council of the Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) at the Lok Bhavan, Sinha directed it to take a comprehensive review of its existing curriculum and position the varsity as a centre of excellence.

The executive council discussed several important academic and administrative issues and gave in-principle approval to various agenda points presented during the meeting, an official spokesman said.

Asking the varsity to focus on creating learning spaces for the next generation, Sinha called for renewed commitment to skill-centric education, along with institutional accountability.

He also directed the university to focus on curriculum development, and introduce attractive courses such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and emerging digital technologies, aligned with the evolving needs and career aspirations of the students.

“By shaping minds, we can shape a brighter future for India. The future of the nation is shaped on the university campus, so we must reimagine education for a brighter tomorrow, design a curriculum which inspires innovation and cutting-edge research,” the L-G said.

The university must identify and provide innovative solutions to localised problems in the tribal areas and ensure opportunities for tribal students, he said. Sinha also issued directions to conduct executive council meetings every six months.

On the occasion, the L-G virtually laid the foundation for various infrastructure projects in the University, including a girls’ hostel for nursing students, an indoor sports complex under the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan, and a rooftop solar power plant.