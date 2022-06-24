DUTA stages protest demanding absorption of ad-hoc teachers

The Delhi University Teachers' Association on Friday staged a demonstration outside the vice chancellor's office demanding absorption of ad-hoc teachers.

Dozens of teachers attended the protest and demanded absorption of all existing ad-hoc and temporary teachers in the varsity.

The teachers also urged DUTA leadership to launch action programs at the Ministry of Education, University Grants Commission (UGC) and Parliament to demand one-time regulation for absorption of the teachers.

DUTA president AK Bhagi stressed on the need for absorption of existing ad-hoc/temporary teachers and demanded that a bill or regulation be brought in Parliament to absorb the ad-hoc teachers.

"Adhoc teachers are working in colleges for several years but they cannot continue as ad-hoc teachers for their entire lives. Now they do not see any hope for their absorption and there is always a fear of displacement," he said.

The protest comes as Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College has scheduled interviews for the appointment of an assistant professor in Mathematics.

The move has drawn flak from a section of teachers who are demanding that ad-hoc teachers should be accommodated first instead of hiring new teachers.

"With over 4,500 teachers working on ad-hoc basis, who have given their best years to DU colleges, their displacement should not and will not be tolerated," said Miranda House Professor Abha Dev Habib.

"I urged DUTA to continue protest for the rights of teachers and we will come out in full support," Habib added.

The DUTA had submitted a petition in February to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his intervention for the absorption of 4,500 ad-hoc and temporary professors working in the varsity.

