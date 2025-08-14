GIFT City, GTU join forces to fuel FinTech innovation, IFSC growth & skilled talent development in Gujarat

Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gujarat Technological University (GTU) to strengthen industry-academia collaboration in the fields of IFSC education, FinTech innovation, and research. GIFT City and GTU have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as part of which both institutions will jointly develop specialised courses, training programmes, certification modules, and a Centre of Excellence.

Notably, GIFT City is touted to be India's maiden International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).

Additionally, the partnership may also play a pivotal role in building skilled talent, driving innovation, and further enhancing Gujarat’s position as an emerging global financial hub, the statement added.

Speaking about the collaboration, Sanjay Kaul, MD & Group CEO at GIFT City, said that the partnership with GTU “will help towards creating a future-ready talent pool that can contribute meaningfully to the growth and strengthening India’s position in the global financial and tech ecosystem.”

Dr. Rajul K. Gajjar, Vice-Chancellor at GTU, highlighted that the aim is to provide students and professionals unmatched exposure to global financial markets and technologies by combining GTU’s academic expertise with GIFT City’s industry leadership.

The MoU signing ceremony witnessed the participation of senior representatives from both organizations.