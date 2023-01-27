Home / Education / News / Govt appoints Dhananjay Singh as Member Secretary of ICSSR

Govt appoints Dhananjay Singh as Member Secretary of ICSSR

Published on Jan 27, 2023 09:37 PM IST

Ministry of Education, Government of India has appointed Prof. Dhananjay Singh as Member Secretary of the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR).

Govt appoints Dhananjay Singh as Member Secretary of ICSSR
ByHT Education Desk

The Ministry of Education, Government of India has appointed Prof. Dhananjay Singh as Member Secretary of the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), according to a press release issued on Friday.

Prof. Dhananjay Singh began his teaching career in August-September 2006 at Sri Aurobindo College, University of Delhi, and continued from September to December 2006 in Satyawati College, University of Delhi. He began teaching at Jawaharlal Nehru University's Centre for English Studies in 2007. From May 2021 to January 23, 2023, he held the position of Associate Dean at the School of Language, Literature, and Cultural Studies. Additionally, from November 2017 to September 2019 he held the positions of Chief Proctor at JNU and Associate Dean of Students at JNU.

Prof Singh was awarded a research secondment by the European Union's Marie Curie International Research Exchange Scheme to the Project "Social Performance, Cultural Trauma and Reestablishing Solid Sovereignties (SPECTRESS)" at Trinity College Dublin in May–July 2017 for his study on Seamus Heaney and Buddhist epistemology in a comparative framework, the press statement said.

