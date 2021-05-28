Home / Education / News / Haryana govt extends summer vacations in schools till June 15
Haryana govt extends summer vacations in schools till June 15
The Haryana government on Friday extended the summer holidays in all schools till June 15.

According to an order issued by the Directorate of School Education, the state government decided to extend the summer holidays after taking the coronavirus situation into account.

The state government had earlier declared summer vacations in schools till May 31.

However, teachers will be attending to school work from June 1, according to the order.

School heads will prepare a roster, according to which only 50 per cent of their teachers will be attending schools at a time.

Teachers will be attending to necessary educational and administrative work such as preparing report cards of students and taking care of admission-related work, as per the order.

