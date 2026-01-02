HS Foundation, Blockchain For Impact hold IIT Delhi programme to boost research and innovation in UP colleges
HS Foundation and Blockchain For Impact launched a three-day programme at IIT Delhi to enhance innovation in tier-2 and tier-3 districts.
HS Foundation, in collaboration with Blockchain For Impact (BFI), has organised a research and innovation capacity-building programme at the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), IIT Delhi, with the aim of strengthening innovation ecosystems in tier-2 and tier-3 districts, particularly across Uttar Pradesh.
The three-day residential programme brought together 63 faculty members from 35 educational institutions, representing 25 tier-2 and tier-3 districts. Participants came from a diverse range of academic backgrounds, including engineering, medicine, ayurveda, veterinary sciences, law and management. Institutions from cities such as Lucknow, Meerut, Mathura, Moradabad, Saharanpur and Bulandshahr participated in the programme, along with colleges from the Delhi-NCR region.
According to the organisers, the initiative is expected to indirectly impact over 1.35 lakh graduate and postgraduate students through trained faculty members. Rather than focusing on short-term student interventions, the programme emphasised institution-level research and incubation capacity building, with faculty positioned as long-term drivers of innovation and entrepreneurship on campus.
Faculty-led incubation focus
The central objective of the initiative was to enable participating colleges to establish functional incubation cells within their institutions. Faculty members were trained to identify real-world problems, translate academic research into practical and scalable solutions, and mentor students interested in innovation-led entrepreneurship.
Hosted within IIT Delhi’s innovation and technology-transfer ecosystem, the programme introduced participants to structured approaches covering problem identification, faculty-led entrepreneurship models, funding and incubation pathways, intellectual property management, and technology transfer mechanisms. These sessions were complemented by hands-on exercises, group discussions and pitching workshops, allowing faculty members to apply concepts in practical settings.
As part of the initiative, FITT–IIT Delhi committed to providing continued mentorship and guidance to participating institutions to support the operationalisation of incubation cells and early-stage innovation projects on their campuses.
“Innovation in India must move beyond a few urban centres,” said Ashish Dhar Dwivedi, Managing Trustee, HS Foundation. He added that empowering faculty across disciplines and regions was essential to building sustainable research and entrepreneurship ecosystems in Uttar Pradesh.
Nikhil Agarwal, Director, FITT–IIT Delhi, said faculty-driven innovation was critical for long-term research translation. He added that IIT Delhi would continue to support regional institutions in building credible incubation and innovation capabilities.
The organisers said the programme is expected to serve as a replicable model for expanding research, innovation and entrepreneurship capacity across states, particularly outside major metropolitan hubs.
(Based on press note issued by Blockchain for Impact (BFI))
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.
Our Coverage Areas
1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities.
2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results.
3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results.
4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education.
5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector.
6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals.
Meet the Team
1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor
A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content.
2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer
With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students.
3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer
Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants.
4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer
A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends.
At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More