IGNOU campus placement on February 15, opportunity to earn 20K-30K per month

Indira gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced that it will conduct a campus placement drive for the posts of Customer Service Executive, Copy Editors and Technical Writers on February 15. The registration for the placement drive will be done on the same day between 9:30 and 10:30 am and the pre-placement talk will be held at 11 am at the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Convention Center, IGNOU Maidan Garhi Campus.

The campus placement drive is being conducted for Air India SATS and APTARA.

AIR India SATS: Interested students can apply for the position of Customer Service Executive with a gross salary of ₹22,520 and other incentives like health benefits. To apply for this position, students requited to have completed graduation and must be under the age of 28. Selection will be based on two rounds: group discussion and interview.

APTARA: Under this category, students can apply for the permanent posts of Copy Editors and Technical Writers. Good command over English and completion of graduation from any stream is must to apply for these two posts. The age of the candidates must range between 18 to 45 years and in-hand salary for the same will be between ₹20,000 and 30,000.

The job descriptions, KRAs and other details are available at http://www.ignou.ac.in/userfiles/CPD%20FOR%20APTARA.pdf for APTARA and at http://www.ignou.ac.in/userfiles/CPD%20FOR%20AIR%20INDIA%20SATS.pdf for Air India SATS.