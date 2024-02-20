 IGNOU holds its 37th convocation, VP Jagdeep Dhankhar attends as chief guest | Education - Hindustan Times
IGNOU holds its 37th convocation, VP Jagdeep Dhankhar attends as chief guest

IGNOU holds its 37th convocation, VP Jagdeep Dhankhar attends as chief guest

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 20, 2024 10:08 AM IST

Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar is invited to preside over the ceremony and deliver the convocation address.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is holding its 37th convocation at the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Convention Centre within the IGNOU Campus, New Delhi.

Students of IGNOU will be awarded their graduation certificates during the 37th convocation ceremony.
Students of IGNOU will be awarded their graduation certificates during the 37th convocation ceremony. (Representative Image)(HT Photo )

Students of IGNOU will be awarded their graduation certificates during the 37th convocation ceremony.

