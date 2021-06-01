Home / Education / News / IGNOU June TEE 2021: Assignment submission deadline extended to June 15
IGNOU June TEE 2021: Students should submit their final project, dissertation, fieldwork journals, and internship reports for the June 2021 session through the link provided on the official website of the University.(HT file)
IGNOU June TEE 2021: Students should submit their final project, dissertation, fieldwork journals, and internship reports for the June 2021 session through the link provided on the official website of the University.(HT file)
news

IGNOU June TEE 2021: Assignment submission deadline extended to June 15

  • IGNOU June TEE 2021: The last date to submit assignments for IGNOU TEE June 2021 has been extended to June 15. Earlier the last date to submit assignments was May 31.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 01:40 PM IST

The last date to submit assignments for IGNOU TEE June 2021 has been extended to June 15. Earlier the last date to submit assignments was May 31.

Students should submit their final project, dissertation, fieldwork journals, and internship reports for the June 2021 session through the link provided on the official website of the University at http://ignou.ac.in/

IGNOU on Monday informed through its twitter account that the varsit has extended the last date for submission of Assignments/Project Reports/Internship/Field Work Journal/Dissertation etc., for June TEE 2021 to 15th June, 2021.


Students should read the instruction carefully before submitting the final project, dissertation, fieldwork, and internship report for the June 2021 session. https://projects.ignou.ac.in/projectjun21/

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ignou notification ignou june term end exam ignou tee ignou june ignou assignments + 3 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.