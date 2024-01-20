IInvenTiv 2024: 120 initiatives from 53 higher education institutes showcased at IIT Hyderabad

The second edition of the Ministry of Education’s flagship R&D Innovation Fair, IInvenTiv-2024 was inaugurated by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday. A total of 120 groundbreaking initiatives from 53 esteemed institutes are showcased at the event.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to a press release by IIT Hyderabad who is hosting the event, several industry leaders and heads of academic institutions were present at the inaugural session.

“InvenTiv-2024 at IIT Hyderabad signifies a momentous gathering of brilliant minds, visionaries, and trailblazers in the realms of science, technology, and industry. As we embark on this transformative journey, I recognise the crucial role of education in realising the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat,” said Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at the inaugural event.

Targeting five pivotal domains, IInvenTiv-2024 aims to showcase the holistic impact of the research and innovation carried out by the country's top higher education institutes. A total of 120 groundbreaking initiatives from 53 institutes are showcased at the event, mentioned the press release.

From orthopaedic implants to the development of a lean burn micro-gas turbine engine, several advanced projects are featured at IInvenTiv-2024. 3D-printed Sustainable Building & Structure, creation of an indigenous Anti-Hail Gun are among the other projects that are featured at the event. Several IITs, NITs, IISERs, IIITs, IISc Bangalore, and the top 50 NIRF-ranked engineering institutions in the country are participating in the second edition of the Ministry of Education’s flagship event, informed IIT Hyderabad.

“By uniting over 2000 industry stakeholders, this event becomes a powerhouse of innovation and entrepreneurship. The innovations unveiled here are not mere inventions; they are instrumental in shaping the trajectory of our great nation. With unwavering confidence, I believe this initiative will serve as a catalyst for transformative change, opening new doors to endless possibilities and leading us to a more prosperous future,” said Dr. B.V.R. Mohan Reddy, Chairman of BoG, IIT Hyderabad and Chairman of the IInvenTiv-2024 Steering Committee.