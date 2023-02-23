IIT Guwahati innovators 3D print security post using industrial waste

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati on February 23 announced that a team from the institute has constructed a 3D printed security post using a special M40 grade sustainable concrete containing industrial wastes, fibers and chemical admixtures.

Stratify 3D Pvt. Ltd, a startup founded by Dodda Srinivas, Dhrutiman Dey, and Akshay Sahu, under the mentorship of Assistant Professor Dr Biranchi Panda have developed the technology, IIT Guwahati said in a press statement.

"The security post was built in collaboration with the Institute Infrastructure, Planning and Management team and is claimed to be sustainable in terms of construction practice, and material composition. The 3D Security post has a carpet area of 85 sq. ft. and consists of 56 modules," it said.

Speaking about the 3D printed Security Post, Dr. Biranchi Panda, Assistant Professor Mechanical Department, IIT Guwahati, said, “In this project, we addressed aesthetic potential of digital construction technology while utilizing sustainable construction materials. Material and surface texture demonstrate the remarkable aesthetic possibilities of concrete printing technology used for the security post construction”.

Prof. Parameswar K. Iyer, Officiating Director, IIT Guwahati, said, “As technology advances, it is essential that India's youth be prepared to compete on a global scale. The tech industry can play a crucial role in preparing India's youth for global competition by providing industry-academia collaboration, and entrepreneurial support. Advancements in technologies such as ‘additive manufacturing', also known as 3D printing, using sustainable and locally available resources enables new location-specific designs and modern economical structures."

This 3D printed security post’s on-site assembly and technology demonstration was also showcased during the Y20 Inception Meet at IIT Guwahati, the institute has informed.