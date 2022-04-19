IIT Guwahati to organise North-Eastern Research Conclave from May 20-22

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is going to host the first edition of ‘North-Eastern Research Conclave’ from May 20 to 22, 2022.

The event is aimed at boosting industry-academia collaboration in the region, the institute said. It is a joint initiative of the Science, Technology and Climate Change Department and the Department of Education, Government of Assam and IIT Guwahati. IIT Guwahati campus is the venue for the event.

"The Conclave is expected to host around 3,000 eminent personalities from the eight North-East States and other parts of India. They will hail from various sectors such as Industry, Academia, Start-Ups, Research Councils, PSUs, laboratories and Technical Institutes including Schools and colleges of north eastern region," an official statement said.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is expected to attend the event along with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma and Union Minister for the Development of North East Region (DONER) G Kishan Reddy.

Highlighting the significance of the conclave, Professor T.G. Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, “In a bid to boost scientific research and innovation ecosystem in Northeast region, North East Research Conclave 2022 (NERC-2022) is being organized at Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G). We welcome scientists, researchers, policy makers, administrators and Governments to participate to increase the research activities in the north east which has great potential in terms of resources and people."

"Focus of this conclave is primarily to strengthen R&D handholding among all the stakeholders of Northeast India and to benefit the local people of the region through research, innovation and startup,” he added.

