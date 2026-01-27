IIT Madras Pravartak & Education Ministry’s SWAYAM Plus launches free AI Training for rural school teachers

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras Pravatak Technologies Foundation has collaborated with the Education Ministry's SWAYAM Plus and launched free Artificial Intelligence Training for rural school teachers across the country.

The ‘AI for Educators - K12 Teachers’ (Classes I to XII) certification course will begin on February 5, 2026. The registration process is ongoing, and candidates can register until January 31, 2026.

This course is a 40-hour program designed to help teachers confidently adopt AI tools and methodologies to enhance learning outcomes while ensuring the inclusive and responsible use of technology in schools and colleges. It will also equip educators with essential skills to integrate AI into classroom teaching and learning.

As per a press statement issued by the Institute, the program includes an introductory session and eight modules covering topics such as Generative AI tools, prompt engineering, gamification, storytelling, AI-based lesson planning, student engagement tools like AR/VR and visualisation, AI-enabled assessment methods, subject-specific use cases, inclusive education strategies, and online teaching platforms.

This training program will empower school teachers to employ AI-enabled assessment and grading tools and integrate AI into subject-specific teaching contexts. Post-training, the teachers can aim to implement inclusive AI strategies for diverse learners, conduct AI-enhanced online and blended learning sessions, and design and present AI-powered teaching resources.

The Certification Fee will be waived for the first 500 teachers from rural schools who complete the training.