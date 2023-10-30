IIT Roorkee and THDC sign MoU for Collaborative Translational Research and Development

THDC India Limited (THDCIL), a power generation company, and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee signed an MoU for Collaborative Translational Research and Development. The MoU was signed by Sh. S. K. Chauhan, HoD(R&D) from THDCIL and Professor Akshay Dwivedi, Dean Sponsored Research & Industrial Consultancy, IIT, Roorkee.(Handout)

According to a press release by IIT Roorkee, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) outlines the commitment of both institutions to engage in a wide array of research activities, encompassing domains such as Energy Conservation, Alternatives to Li-Ion Storage Batteries, Nano Technology for Electric Vehicle Battery, Green Hydrogen, Geo-Thermal Technology, Climate Change, waste management and recycling, water management and conservation, Vortex induced vibrations, Tunnelling techniques, Bio Fuels, Grid Stability Improvements, and various other pertinent fields, aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Mr. R. K. Vishnoi, Chairman and Managing Director of THDCIL, said that the collaboration is geared towards both fundamental and translational research, with the overarching goal of bridging the gap between industry and academia, in alignment with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' - a developed India, the press release mentioned.

“IIT Roorkee is proud to collaborate with THDC India Limited in a transformative partnership that signifies a major leap forward in research, innovation, and technological advancement. This MoU reflects our commitment to fostering groundbreaking solutions for various industries and domains. Through this collaboration, we aim to bridge the gap between academia and industry, facilitating both basic and translational research, and contributing to our shared vision of 'Viksit Bharat' – a developed India," said Prof K K Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee.

