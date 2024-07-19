IMT Ghaziabad ranks first in career outcomes category among top Indian B-schools in QS EMBA Rankings 2024

The Institute of Management Technology (IMT) Ghaziabad has secured the first rank in the Career Outcomes category of the recently released QS Executive MBA Rankings 2024. IMT Ghaziabad secures first rank in career outcomes category among top Indian business schools in QS Executive MBA Rankings 2024. (Photo courtesy: IMT Ghaziabad)

A release issued by the institution informed that the institute has attained the 3rd position in Asia and ranks 9th globally in the same category.

Besides, the IMT Ghaziabad has secured the fourth position among the top business schools in India, securing a rank of 171-180.

The top-ranked Indian schools in the QS Executive MBA Rankings 2024 include:

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore: Rank 41

Indian School of Business: Rank 101-110

Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode: Rank 171-180

Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad: Rank 171-180

Indian Institute of Management Indore: Rank 181+

Woxsen School of Business: 181+

The release by IMT Ghaziabad stated that Career Outcomes are an important parameter that measures salary increase pre and post-completion of the MBA. It also measures the percentage of class being promoted within 12 months of graduation.

Speaking on the achievement, Dr Vishal Talwar, Director of IMT Ghaziabad, said he was proud of the faculty's dedication and hard work and appreciates their enthusiasm for driving the institute to new heights.”

“The relentless endeavours of our future business leaders and proficient alumni are truly commendable. This significant achievement underscores our steadfast dedication to providing exceptional education and unparalleled career opportunities.”

The release further informed that IMT Ghaziabad has previously secured a global rank of 151+ in the Master's in Management program category, 101+ in the Master's in Marketing program category, and 151+ in the Master's in Finance program category in the QS World Business Master’s Rankings 2024.