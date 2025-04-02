India-Nepal sign MoUs for 10 projects in education, health, culture sectors

The Embassy of India in Kathmandu, along with the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration, Government of Nepal and Project Implementing Agencies of Government of Nepal signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) for undertaking 10 High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) in Nepal under the grant assistance of Government of India in Education, Health, and Culture Sectors at a total cost of NRs.625.00 million on Tuesday, as per a statement by the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu. India-Nepal sign MoUs for projects in education, health, culture sectors

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu noted that these 10 projects are construction of Sanba Secondary School, Mikuwa Khola Rural Municipality, Taplejung, Koshi Province; construction of Ngagyur Nyngma Palyul Dhongag Chholing Monastery, Likhu-Pike Rural Municipality, Solukhumbu, Koshi Province; construction of Nepal-Bharat Maitri E Library at Shree Rastriya Primary School, Bharatpur Metropolitan City, Chitwan, Bagmati Province; construction of Health Post Building, Ward-3, Indrawati Rural Municipality, Sindhupalchowk, Bagmati Province; construction of Health Post Building, Ward-6, Indrawati Rural Municipality, Sindhupalchowk, Bagmati Province; construction of Ninyukharka Secondary School, Dhurkot Rural Municipality, Gulmi, Lumbini Province; construction of Naya Gaun Secondary School Building, Butwal Sub-Metropolitan City, Rupandehi, Lumbini Province; construction of Nepal-Bharat Maitri Hospital Building, Chankheli Rural Municipality, Humla, Karnali Province; construction of Siddhanath Secondary School, Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City, Kailali, Sudurpashchim Province, and construction of Shree Satyavadi Secondary School Admin & Hostel Buildings, Jayaprithivi Municipality, Bajhang, Sudurpashchim Province in Nepal shall be implemented through Local authorities of Government of Nepal which is Metropolitan City, Sub-Metropolitan City, Municipalities and Rural Municipalities.

The Embassy noted in its statement that the implementation of these High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) will help provide better educational, healthcare and cultural facilities to the people of Nepal.

Notably, since 2003, India has taken up over 573 High Impact Development Projects (HICDPs) in Nepal, including the 10 projects whose MoUs have been signed today, and has completed 495 projects in the areas of education, health, road & bridges, river training, drinking water, electrification, irrigation, culture, social welfare and creation of other public utilities across all 7 provinces of Nepal at the grassroot level. The remaining projects are ongoing at different stages.

The Embassy noted that as close neighbours, India and Nepal are engaged in wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation.

The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the government of India in bolstering the efforts of the government of Nepal to grow and develop its people by augmenting infrastructure in priority sectors. (ANI)