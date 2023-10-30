Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi conducts 12th convocation ceremony

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) conducted its 12th convocation ceremony on October 27. Degrees were conferred to 715 graduates who completed their undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs. According to a press release by IIIT-Delhi, 452 BTech students specializing in various fields along with 237 MTech students and 26 PhD were recognised for their outstanding academic achievements.(Handout)

Graduates wore traditional kurtas and stoles departing from the conventional colonial robe and hat. The Chancellor, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena, in his address to the students, extended his heartfelt congratulations and commended not only the students but also the educators, parents, mentors, friends, and supporters who stood by them throughout their journey, mentioned the press release.

“Choose the path that excites you, challenges your intellectual capabilities, harnesses your talents, and engages your mind most productively. What makes you unique is the spark that you carry within. Remember, the line between ‘what is possible’ and ‘not possible’ is for you to draw, not for others to define. However, don't confuse success with excellence, which should be your primary focus," said Prof Ranjan Bose, Director IIIT-Delhi.

Students with outstanding academic achievements were awarded prestigious awards and medals. Notable accolades included the Chancellor's Gold Medal, Institute Silver Medals, All Round Performance Medals, Best BTP Awards, Gold Medal for Excellent Academic Performance in MTech, Best MTech Thesis Award, and PhD Dissertation Awardees, informed IIIT-Delhi.

