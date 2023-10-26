Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi to hold its 12th convocation ceremony on Oct 27

The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) will conduct its 12th convocation ceremony on October 27. Degrees would be conferred to 715 students who have completed their undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctorate programs. Degrees would be conferred to 715 students who have completed their undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctorate programs.(IIITD)

According to a press release by IIIT- Delhi, the convocation ceremony will see graduates from diverse disciplines, including B.Tech. programs in Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communications Engineering, Computer Science and Applied Mathematics, Computer Science and Design, Computer Science and Social Sciences, Computer Science and Biosciences, and Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence. Additionally, M.Tech. graduates in Computer Science and Engineering, Engineering, Electronics and Communications Engineering, and Computational Biology, along with Ph.D. recipients in Computational Biology, Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communications Engineering, Human-Centered Design, Mathematics, and Social Sciences and Humanities, will be recognized for their academic achievements. The inaugural class of the B.Tech. CSAI program is also set to graduate this year. With this graduating cohort, the institute's tally of Ph.D. recipients will reach 126.

Sunil Kumar Munjal, Chairman of Hero Enterprise, will deliver the convocation address as the chief guest. The ceremony will be attended by guests including the Chancellor, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena, Prof Ranjan Bose, Director IIIT-Delhi, and Kiran Karnik, Chairman Board of Governors, who will preside over the ceremony, along with faculty members, informed IIIT-Delhi.

Based on their academic achievements students will be honoured with prestigious accolades such as the Chancellor's Gold Medal, Institute Silver Medals, All Round Performance Medals, Best BTP Awards, Gold Medal for Excellent Academic Performance in M.Tech., and Best M.Tech. Thesis Award, and Ph.D. Dissertation Awardees, mentioned the press release.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON