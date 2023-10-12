International Baccalaureate Career-related Programme plans to reach 100 new schools in the next five years

The IBCP Confluence staged by the World Academy of Career Programmes (WACP) and the International Baccalaureate (IB) was held in New Delhi and was attended by more than 200 school leaders, educators, counsellors, and industry experts. According to a press release by the IB, at the one-day summit, educators and industry leaders shared their thoughts on how this new-age curriculum is already changing the paradigm of education. (Handout)

According to a press release by the IB, at the one-day summit, educators and industry leaders shared their thoughts on how this new-age curriculum is already changing the paradigm of education. The summit brought together school leaders, educators, and industry professionals to share insights and best practices to advance the future of education in India, as well as make IB’s Career-related Programme affordable, accessible, and available for all.

The International Baccalaureate (IB) has seen a growing trend in the adoption of the innovative Career-related Programme (CP) globally. In India, over 26 schools are now authorized to offer this programme. Interest spans across major cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bhubaneshwar, and many others. Interesting insights and facts about the growing popularity of IB’s CP came out during the School Leaders Summit, IBCP Confluence 2023, mentioned the press release.

According to the IB, over the past two years, schools introducing their curriculum have seen a growth of more than 300%. They also aim to expand into 100 new CP schools in the next five years. IB's Career-related Programme has already been launched in Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Coimbatore, among other cities.

