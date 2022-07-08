J&K LG cancels police SI recruitment; recommends CBI probe

Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday cancelled the police sub-inspector recruitment following allegations of irregularities and recommended a CBI probe into the selection process.

Taking to Twitter, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the culprits will be brought to justice soon.

“JKP Sub-Inspector recruitment has been cancelled & a CBI probe has been recommended into selection process. Culprits will be brought to justice soon," Sinha said.

"It's a first big step towards securing future of our youth & govt will soon decide future course of action for fresh recruitment,” the LG said.

Last month, Sinha had ordered an inquiry into the selection of police sub-inspectors after allegations of fraud in the recruitment process surfaced.

The list of successful 1,200 successful candidates was declared by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board on June 4.

Over 97,000 candidates had appeared in the exam for the posts. However, soon after the declaration of the result online, unsuccessful candidates took to the street alleging fraud in the recruitment process.