J&K police hold self-defence training programme for girls in Udhampur

The Jammu and Kashmir police has organised a one-month long self-defence training programme called Mission Shakti for girl students in Udhampur district.

The aim of the initiative is to empower girls so that they can protect themselves in any adverse situation.

"This training is being organised under Mission Shakti programme. Girls are being trained here. Their parents, their safety can never be with them all the time. That's why we are providing them with self-defence training, so they can handle any problem if it arises," said the Physical Education teacher from the Girls Higher Secondary School, Udhampur.

Currently, 45 students from different schools and colleges are attending the training. The event is also witnessing the participation of girls who come from remote or far-flung areas of district Udhampur.

"The girls who come here from villages have no awareness about the tactics of self-defence. Now that police have organised this camp they are being made aware of the issues," said Sneha Pathak, a student present in the training.

The students present at the training are happy about the fact that from now on they will be able to protect themselves if any problem arises.

"After this training whenever we'll face any problem, we will be able to defend ourselves," said Priyanka Devi, a student.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON