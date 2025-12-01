Kashi–Tamil Sangamam 4.0 to be inaugurated by Dharmendra Pradhan, Yogi Adityanath on Dec 2

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will jointly inaugurate the fourth edition of the Kashi–Tamil Sangamam (KTS 4.0) on December 2 in Varanasi. The event will once again celebrate the age-old civilisational bonds between Kashi and Tamil Nadu, strengthening cultural, linguistic and educational exchange. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (PTI/File)

The opening ceremony will see the presence of key dignitaries, including Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, and Union Minister of State L. Murugan. Their participation underscores the growing national significance of the Sangamam as a bridge between northern and southern India.

Over eight days, more than 1,400 delegates from Tamil Nadu—including students, teachers, writers, media professionals, artisans, farmers, professionals, and spiritual scholars—will explore Kashi’s cultural, educational and spiritual ecosystem. The itinerary includes visits to heritage sites, temples, craft clusters, universities and knowledge institutions, along with academic and community interactions.

Organised by the Ministry of Education with support from ten Union ministries—such as Culture, Tourism, Railways, Textiles and Youth Affairs & Sports—and the Government of Uttar Pradesh, KTS 4.0 continues to serve as a major national confluence of culture and learning. IIT Madras and BHU are the knowledge partners for this edition.

This year’s theme, “Learn Tamil – Tamil Karkalam,” aims to promote Tamil learning across India and deepen appreciation for Tamil’s classical literary heritage. Delegates will also travel to Prayagraj and Ayodhya, gaining a broader understanding of the region’s spiritual and cultural landscape.

Kashi–Tamil Sangamam, now in its fourth edition, continues to reinforce India’s living traditions of unity, shared knowledge and cross-cultural dialogue.

(Based on press note issued by PIB)