Kerala government to increase class 11 seats in schools in seven districts

The Kerala government has decided to increase seats for class 11 in government and aided higher secondary schools in seven districts of the state, education minister V. Sivankutty said on Thursday.

“20% extra seats for Class XI (all subjects) in the Government & Aided Higher Secondary Schools of 7 districts - Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod,” the minister has said in a tweet.

“State-level inauguration of school clean-up ahead of Class XI exams. Disinfection of exam centres will happen today, tomorrow and the day after across Kerala. MLAs, local govt. representatives will lead the operation. Social, cultural, political, voluntary orgs will participate,” he had said in another tweet on Thursday.

Class 11 exams will be held in the state from September 6, the minister had announced on Tuesday after releasing the revised schedule of the exam. “This has been done as per the demand made by students, teachers, parents, MLAs etc. to increase the interval between exams,” he has said.

Admission to class 11 is done on the basis of the marks obtained in class 10 or SSLC exam.

In the class 10 board result, which was declared on July 14 based on an alternative marking scheme, the state board has registered 99.47% pass. This year over 4.2 lakh candidates had registered for the Kerala SSLC examination. This is the highest pass percentage in the class 10 board exam ever recorded in the state. A total of 2,214 schools have achieved 100% result in class 10 this year.