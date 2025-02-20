Menu Explore
KIIT to launch scholarship in memory of deceased student from Nepal, announcement made by institute founder

PTI | , Bhubaneswar
Feb 20, 2025 10:53 AM IST

KIIT Founder Achyuta Samanta made the announcement after meeting the deceased student's family members and offering his condolences. 

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha has announced a scholarship in memory of Prakriti Lamsal, the 20-year-old Nepalese student of the private engineering institute who died allegedly by suicide at her hostel room on February 16, leading to unrest on the campus.

Achyuta Samanta, founder of KIIT and KISS, said that a scholarship would be instituted in Lamsal’s name as a tribute to her memory,
Achyuta Samanta, founder of KIIT and KISS, said that a scholarship would be instituted in Lamsal's name as a tribute to her memory,

The announcement was made by KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta on Wednesday, who met the deceased student’s father and uncle, offering his deepest condolences, according to a statement issued by the institute.

"A scholarship would be instituted in Lamsal’s name as a tribute to her memory," Samanta said.

Senior officials from Nepal’s New Delhi Embassy also met students from their country on the campus on Wednesday, assuring them that similar incidents would not be repeated.

"KIIT has taken proactive measures to facilitate the return of those who are yet to return," the statement said.

Samanta also spoke to Nepal’s Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba and Minister for Water Supply, Pradeep Yadav, assuring them that KIIT is committed to ensuring the safe return of all students.

Earlier on Wednesday, the body of the deceased student was flown to Nepal after completing legal formalities, officials said.

